Dominican Republic’s tourism sector has ‘fully recovered’

Santo Domingo.- Despite losing about 59,000 tourists during March due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic has fully recovered, said Tourism Minister David Collado.

“Today, I can say here, with complete certainty, as Minister of Tourism and coordinator of the Tourism Cabinet, that tourism in the Dominican Republic has fully recovered,” Collado said when presenting the 1st quarter results of the sector on Monday.

He said that 617,756 foreigners entered the Dominican Republic during March.