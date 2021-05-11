LatAm tourism chiefs tour icon Dominican resort

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism Ministers of the Americas learned about the ecological and social initiatives of Fundación Grupo Puntacana, to become aware of the sustainability and development models implemented by the Group.

During the tour, Dominican Tourism Minister, David Collado, was accompanied by the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili; among other tourism authorities.

Pololikashvili bestowed the official plaque with the distinction of UNWTO Sustainable Tourism Ambassador on Frank Rainier.

The tour took place after participating in an activity to analyze the sector