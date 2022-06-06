Dominican boom: US$34.3B for 9,026 hotel rooms

Santo Domingo.- In the next four years the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic will be receiving investments of approximately US$34.3 billion in mixed, hotel and real estate projects, contributing about 9,026 rooms to the Dominican market.

“A fundamental indicator to see investment in the future is what happens today with those who put their money in the Dominican Republic, such as hoteliers and all those who invest in some infrastructure such as water parks and other real estate investments,” said Jacqueline Mora, Technical Vice Minister of Tourism.

She said so far this year they already have nearly 2,000 rooms between real estate and hotel companies.

“Important projects such as Downtown Punta Cana, in its second stage that has already started, and with this, investment projections of some 34,3 billion dollars in the next four, five, seven years, depending on how the Downtown Punta Cana project goes.”