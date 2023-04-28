Official opening of the luxurious Dreams Flora Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- The new Dreams Flora Resort & Spa was inaugurated by executives from the Inclusive Collection hotel chain, which is part of World of Hyatt. The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Luis Núñez, the Commercial Vice President for the Dominican Republic and Colombia of Inclusive Collection, emphasized the growth of brands within the Inclusive Collection global portfolio. He explained that Dreams Flora Resort & Spa is the fifth Dreams property in the country, located on Cabeza de Toro beach. This impressive resort was made possible through the joint efforts of various companies such as Inclusive Collection, Grupo Martinón, BHD Bank, and the Crespi family’s trust in the hotel chain.

Núñez expressed excitement about showcasing the beauty and excellent location of Dreams Flora Resort & Spa in the Cabeza de Toro region of Punta Cana. He described it as a luxurious property where guests can have a wonderful experience.

The inauguration was held as part of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) 2023 celebrations, and several high-ranking officials from the hotel chain were present, including Daniel Hernández, Regional Vice President of Operations; Kevin Wojciechowski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution for the Americas; Claudio Zborznovits, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development; and Luis Carreño, Director of International Marketing.