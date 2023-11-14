Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda will reopen on December 1 after being renovated

Punta Cana.- Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda, a prestigious resort in Punta Cana, is poised to welcome guests once again on December 1st, following an extensive $35 million renovation. This rejuvenated property has drawn inspiration from the indigenous people of the Caribbean, embracing the “Taino Soul” concept, which is reflected throughout the renovated premises.

The resort’s transformation includes the introduction of two new restaurants: “Taino,” offering local Caribbean cuisine, and “Yurta,” serving delightful Mongolian dishes. In addition to these culinary delights, Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda will unveil new room categories, including the luxurious Premium Deluxe suites that come with their own private pool.

One of the perks of staying at this resort is the ability to enjoy exchange privileges with neighboring properties, such as Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar, Bahia Principe Grand Aquamarine, Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana, Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro, Bahia Principe Grand Turquesa, and Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana. These sister properties are all conveniently connected by a transport service.

Designed with families in mind, the complex boasts two swimming pools, seven restaurants, three bars, a rejuvenating spa, and an exciting water park for children. Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda is set to offer an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking both relaxation and adventure in the beautiful Punta Cana region.