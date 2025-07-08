Environment Ministry halts illegal coastal work by Grand Sirenis Hotel in Uvero Alto

La Altagracia.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has suspended beach interventions near the Grand Sirenis Punta Cana hotel in Uvero Alto, citing serious violations of environmental regulations. The hotel, owned by the Matute Hotel Group, was found operating without the required environmental permit and mismanaging sargassum using heavy machinery in a protected coastal zone.

Following a complaint, the Ministry’s Oversight Directorate, in coordination with the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA), conducted an on-site inspection. The visit confirmed unauthorized activity, including the complete removal of the groundwater table—disrupting the natural hydrogeological balance—and a lack of oversight by a certified environmental professional, as mandated by regulation.

Additionally, the intervention directly impacted nesting areas of the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle, a species protected by both national and international laws. Authorities also discovered sargassum stockpiled within the high tide zone, a prohibited practice that threatens coastal ecosystems through contamination from decomposition.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the responsible parties, and the Ministry reiterated its commitment to enforcing environmental laws and protecting the country’s natural resources.