Punta Cana System receives ABRSM support for music education program

Verón, Punta Cana.- The Punta Cana System has been selected by ABRSM—a UK-based institution and global leader in music education, assessment, and certification—to receive support for its work promoting symphonic music in public schools in Verón, Punta Cana. The recognition highlights its commitment to using orchestral and choral training as tools for education, inclusion, and social development among children and youth.

As part of this advancement, the program is strengthening its academic structure by training and certifying its teachers, while preparing its first group of students to take international exams at levels 4 and 7 in string, wind, and percussion instruments. ABRSM certifications are recognized by more than 80 universities worldwide and can open doors to scholarships and international academic opportunities.

The initiative also includes a series of five concerts in local public schools, aimed at bringing symphonic music closer to students and encouraging participation in collective musical training. Through these performances, students gain exposure to live music while developing values such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance.

According to program representative Romina Aschpurwis, the support will help expand the program’s impact and reach more young people. The initiative reinforces its mission to drive social and educational development in the region through access to the arts.