Puntacana Resort hotels earn Green Key eco certification

Punta Cana.- Three hotels at Puntacana Resort—Tortuga Bay Puntacana, The Westin Puntacana Resort, and Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village—have been awarded the internationally recognized Green Key certification for 2025–2026, highlighting the Dominican Republic’s growing leadership in sustainable tourism.

The certification confirms that these hotels meet strict environmental standards, including efficient energy and water use, responsible waste management, and the protection of natural resources. All three properties scored above 90% in the evaluation process, reinforcing their commitment to eco-friendly hotel operations and sustainable hospitality.

This achievement is supported by the work of the Puntacana Foundation, which leads environmental initiatives such as coral reef restoration, conservation programs, environmental education, and ecotourism development. These efforts play a key role in strengthening sustainability practices across the resort.

The Green Key program, promoted globally by the Foundation for Environmental Education and coordinated in the country by the Dominican Republic Institute of Environmental Law, operates in more than 70 countries and certifies tourism businesses committed to reducing their environmental impact and promoting responsible travel.

With these certifications, Puntacana Resort continues to position itself as a benchmark for sustainable tourism in the Caribbean, combining environmental responsibility, high-quality hospitality, and long-term economic development.