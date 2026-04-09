Rainieri Cultural Center to open in Punta Cana to showcase Dominican heritage

Punta Cana.- The Rainieri Cultural Center will soon open in Punta Cana as a landmark venue dedicated to showcasing Dominican history, art, and cultural identity, expanding the tourism destination’s appeal beyond beaches and resorts.

The project, spearheaded by Frank Rainieri and Haydée Kuret de Rainieri, has been more than 25 years in the making and is designed to serve both the local community and the millions of tourists who visit Punta Cana each year. The cultural complex aims to strengthen identity and civic pride in the rapidly growing Verón-Punta Cana area, home to more than 200,000 residents.

Rainieri said the initiative seeks to help visitors better understand Dominican heritage, noting that many tourists travel to Punta Cana without fully experiencing the country’s culture. The center is part of a broader vision to position Punta Cana as more than a sun-and-beach destination by integrating arts, history, music, and educational experiences into the region’s tourism offering.