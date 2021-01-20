New line of specialized nutrition for cats available in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO – Nestlé Purina PetCare®, an expert in pet food and care products, launched its new cat food portfolio: Purina One®, a super-premium quality option, made with a natural formula that contains no artificial preservatives and promises visible results in the health of the cat in just 28 days.

The brand explained that all products in the line have real protein as their first ingredient, i.e., chicken or salmon meat, thanks to which its flavor is superior and contributes to better digestion for the pet.

Irina Neveleff, Business Manager of Purina DR, said that the trend of consuming simpler foods, made with natural ingredients that have a purpose in the pet’s diet is increasingly strong.

“The Dominican consumer is aware that a more natural diet is synonymous with a better quality of life.”