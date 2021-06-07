WhatsApp will add to its web version one of the most requested features by users!

See what’s new in the new update of the popular application

One of the most requested features by WhatsApp Web users is opening an account on multiple devices, which is what the next update will bring!

With the arrival of the new version of its web support, WhatsApp will allow multi-device support for up to 4 devices, including iPad. This was confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, in dialogue with WABetainfo.

With multi-device support, messages will maintain end-to-end encryption. In addition, users will be able to use the same account on up to four devices without having an active Internet connection on the main phone, as is now the case with WhatsApp Web.

The new mode, if activated, will implement temporary messages in all chats at once, making the WhatsApp experience “ephemeral,” as Zuckerberg stressed, as all messages will automatically disappear after seven days.