Foods that should never be reheated in the microwave

The microwave is a multifunctional tool for the kitchen of every home, the ease and speed with which it heats food is a solution for adults and children. However, this does not mean that its use is universal, and any food can be reheated or cooked.

Unfortunately, some foods that we reheat in the microwave will never taste as good as when they just came out of the oven, pan, or grill.

On the other hand, any dish that involves bread should not be microwaved. This includes items like burgers, sandwiches, and leftovers high in carbohydrates. This does not mean that you cannot eat them again; using other heat sources to restore their original flavor is needed.

The 6 Foods That Should Never Be Microwaved:

1 – Pizza

Pizza is perhaps the food that has been put in the microwave the most times after coffee with milk; however, the results are dismal. The type of microwave cooking spoils the texture of bread and pizza . Have you ever put a fresh, crusty slice of pizza in the microwave, only to get a very hot, soft crust?

That is why the best options to recover the intense and crunchy flavor are the frying pan or the oven. If it is one or two portions, you must put them in a pan on the burner over medium heat. It’s better than microwaving because the crust stays crisp. On the other hand, if it is a whole pizza, it is best to locate it on the middle shelf of the oven at about 180 degrees until the cheese looks good and melts again .

2 – Pasta

If we want to enjoy a plate of spaghetti again, or any simple pasta, without sauce or filling, the best way to heat it is in boiling water on the stove for a few minutes, depending on the type of pasta.

Pasta that’s already covered in a creamy sauce or oil is a bit trickier, as the oil or cream can separate, ruining the dish’s consistency. In a saucepan, place the pasta on the burner over medium-low heat. Combine it with a small amount of fat (such as cream or oil, whichever was used when it was first cooked). Check and stir frequently.

Pasta with tomato-based sauce is easier. This can be reheated in a small saucepan on the burner over medium heat. If the sauce is too thick, add a little water while it heats up and re-season as it has added liquid and volume.

Place it in a pot and cook it over medium heat. If it’s too thick, add a little water and seasoning.

3 – Fried Chicken

Instead of the microwave, use a baking sheet or skillet. You have to cover each piece with aluminum foil and cook it in the oven at 180/190 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Then remove the aluminum foil and continue cooking until the skin regains a crunchy texture. In the case of fried chicken, as with other dishes, it is necessary to consider that some foods should not be thoroughly reheated and should be thrown out instead.

4 – French fries

The first thing to know is that they will never taste as good as fresh. But the best way to cook them again is in a pan with oil. French fries are the most difficult to reheat because they can quickly lose their flavor and consistency when heated, especially when crisp.

It is recommended to heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan until it begins to shine. Place the fries and let them fry until they are golden and crispy. Remove the fries and drain any remaining oil on a plate lined with kitchen paper towels. Finally, sprinkle them with a bit of salt.

5 – Meat

As you may have seen more than once, reheating a steak in the microwave is probably the worst way to go.

If what we want is to go back to eating a cut of meat baked or grilled the day before, it is best to cut it into thin slices. Then just add some oil to a pan and cook it over medium heat until hot enough.

You can also put the thin slices in a baking dish with oil or broth and cook it at a low temperature to not lose moisture or dry out.

You have to know that to defrost the meat, it is best to leave it in the refrigerator the night before; it is not convenient to defrost it in the microwave.

6 – Casseroles or stews

For even heating, casseroles and stews are best heated in the oven. To reheat the dish, add a little water to prevent it from drying out and then cover it well with aluminum foil.

Bake it on low heat (about 160/170 degrees) until it is very hot. Be sure to check the temperature from the middle of the pan as it takes longer to heat up.

Although these foods are not suitable for this cooking device, the microwave is widely used for other things. It provides ease and practicality due to the high speed it heats and cooks food. Therefore, to take better advantage of its operation, it must be taken into account that the quantity and weight of the food are proportional to the cooking time. For example, if you put 3 minutes to heat one dish, you should put 6 minutes for two dishes.

We must also pay attention to the container that we put in the microwave; not all of them are suitable for electromagnetic waves. Only those that resist high temperatures (silicone, glass for high temperatures, ceramics, and resistant plastic) must be used. Metal, aluminum, and wood cannot be used.

Making history, the microwave was an invention that came about through parallel research. American engineer and researcher Percy Spencer studied possible ways to improve radar performance at the Raytheon company. Surrounded by magnetrons, devices that transform electrical energy into electromagnetic microwaves, he realized that the chocolate bar that he carried in his pocket melted while he was in front of a magnetron. It is the story of the birth of an idea. It was Spencer who invented the microwave.