Power distributors sustain losses of 313%

Santo Domingo.- Until April 2022, the energy losses of the Electricity Distribution Companies (EDE) stood at 31.3%, for a decrease of 1.3 percentage points compared to those registered as of December 2021, when they amounted to 32.6%.

In particular, the Eastern Electricity Distribution Company (Edeeste) continues to show more losses: they stood at 48.4% in the last month of 2021, although in April of this year they fell to 45.4%, for a decrease of 2.9 percentage points.

The Electricity Distribution Company of the South (Edesur) presents losses of 25.7% as of April 2022. In December 2021 they were around 26.1%.

On the other hand, Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte (Edenorte) presents 21.4%, for a decrease of 0.5 percentage points between January and April 2022; in December 2021 losses reached 21.9%.