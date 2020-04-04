Coronavirus quarantine must take six weeks to fully overcome disease, study finds

US scientists based their conclusions on data collected from 36 countries and all 50 US states.

A study published in the journal Social Science Research Network that evaluates the impact of the pandemic in various countries determined that in order to notice a decrease in the number of coronavirus infections, it is necessary to impose at least six weeks of isolation among citizens.

According to the New York Daily newspaper, the American scientists who collected the data relied on information gathered from 36 countries and the 50 states of the United States.

The findings reveal a slowdown in infections in an average period of six weeks if strict social distancing measures are taken, such as forcing the population to stay at home.

In a more general picture, the research found that countries that impose aggressive closure measures take an average of three weeks to moderate the outbreak, four weeks to control it, and at least 45 days to contain the spread of the virus.

The impact of the measure does not vary according to the size, geographic location and cultural aspects of each country, indicated the aforementioned medium.