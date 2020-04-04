Ferry flights continue from DR to repatriate tourists to the USA and Puerto Rico

The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic, ( Asonahores ), reported that humanitarian flights are still being maintained for people who were stranded by the closure of the airports and need to return to the United States and Puerto Rico, leaving from Las Internacional Airport. Americas ( AILA ).

The flights in the modality ferry, that arrive without passengers and can only take in the return, at the moment they are only authorized by Delta and JetBlue.

All the flights of the other airlines are still canceled.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) authorized to travel to US citizens, people with permanent residence in the United States and people with visas from that country with special situations.

Tickets are purchased through the authorized airlines page, and it is recommended to contact them before transferring to the airport through their website.

Asonahores appreciated the effort the authorities are making to find solutions to the different problems faced by tourists who still remain in the country, according to a statement.

The ferry flights approved so far were Friday, April 3, Jet Blue flight arrival and departure No.6119 / 410, destination New York (JFK) departure time 14:30.

Saturday, April 4, Jet Blue flight arrival and departure No.6159 / 410, destination New York (JFK) departure time 14:30.

Sunday, April 5, Jet Blue flight arrival and departure No. 6147/1938, destination San Juan de Puerto Rico (SJU), departure time 14:01.

Also on Sunday, April 5, Jet Blue flight arrival and departure No. 6139/410, destination New York (JFK), departure 14 30.