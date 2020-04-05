Haiti records first death from coronavirus

Santo Domingo, DR

Haiti’s health authorities recorded the first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the Haitian Minister of Public Health and Population, the victim was a 55-year-old man, who suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Marie Gréta Roy Clément said that Haiti has confirmed at least 21 positive cases in the past two weeks.

Haitian official records indicate that 196 laboratory tests have been negative.