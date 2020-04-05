Puerto Plata entities create aid fund

The religious, tourist and commercial sectors of Puerto Plata announced the creation of an economic fund to support the prevention and mitigation of the effects generated by covid-19 in vulnerable areas of that province.

A document states that the initiative seeks the collection of financial contributions from different sources, to provide institutions and relief groups with the necessary medical care, hygiene and preventive protection materials that will allow them to continue carrying out their tasks in the face of the crisis caused because of the pandemic.

They have established an Inter-institutional Coordination Table made up of the Bishopric, the Federation of Evangelical Pastors, Association of Hotels and Tourist Companies of the North, Hotels of Sosúa and Cabarete, Playa Dorada for the Sustainable Development Chamber of Commerce and Production of Puerto Plata, Cluster Tourist, the Free Zone Corporation.