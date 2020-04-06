Government says it will maintain assistance plan

Santo Domingo, DR

The director of the Social Assistance Plan of the Presidency (PASP) guaranteed that this State institution is prepared to continue assisting in feeding the most vulnerable families in the country, while the measures to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 are maintained.

“This is where the importance of having invested in the field lies. Due to the food self-sufficiency we have, the country will not have a shortage, we are prepared to continue assisting,” said Iris Guaba regarding the new government request before the National Congress. The application also asks to extend 25 days more the declaration of National Emergency.

She explained that now people will understand why the country was congratulated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), for being a nation that has a food self-sufficiency of 85%, thanks to the impact of project investment and production in the field.

“I say this because that will be what will allow us to have the basic food, also highlight that we feed some 7.5 million tourists that are not here now due to the pandemic, so that food is now also available to the local public,” she said.

She revealed that by order of President Danilo Medina and the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ramón Peralta, who also heads the Commission to Address Social Affairs since that sector is currently also already working in logistics to distribute chickens to citizens — It has an overproduction of 7 million pounds in cold storage.