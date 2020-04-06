Senate approves 25-day extension of emergency request

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The Senate of the Republic approved today Monday, April 6, the request for the Executive Power to extend the state of emergency for another 25 days to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Today’s session was chaired by the Acting President of the Senate, Aristides Victoria Yeb.

There was also the president of the Bicameral Commission that monitors the state of emergency, Luis René Canaán.

The legislators also refused to send the initiative of Senator Dionis Sánchez and Amarilis Santana to the bicameral commission of the National Congress.

Through this, it was sought that workers could have access to 20% of the funds saved in the Pension Fund Insurers, following the state of emergency.