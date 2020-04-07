Another 1,428 citizens are arrested for disregarding nationwide curfew; adding up to more than 28 thousand in 16 days

Numbers of curfew violation arrests around the country. Heed the curfew or prepare to do some community service trash pick-up and collection

SANTO DOMINGO.- The National Police reported on Monday that in joint operations with the Armed Forces, 1,428 people were arrested last night for disregarding the curfew, which was instructed by the Government to prevent the expansion of COVID-19.

With the newly arrested, there are 28,213 people who have been detained since March 20 when the presidential provision began to be fulfilled, which originally was from 8:00 at night to 6:00 in the morning but since March 27 it started at 5:00 in the afternoon.

In addition, yesterday’s figure shows an increase of 18% compared to the previous night, when the prisoners were 1,204, according to the uniformed officer.

The demarcations with the largest number of detainees last night were Gran Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, Santiago, María Trinidad Sánchez, San Juan, Monte Plata and Puerto Plata.