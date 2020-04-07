Due to coronavirus, Public Works disinfects crowded places

The Ministry of Public Works reported yesterday that it continues with the disinfection work of public areas, squares and places with a high number of people, in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

In a bulletin, the institution indicated that the works are being carried out in places with high-volumes of public traffic such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and parks.

Public Works said that the day, which started at 5:00 in the afternoon, covered Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln, Tiradentes and Máximo Gómez avenues. PW added that four other teams were scattered in the areas of the National District.

In Winston Churchill, the text refers, the overpass with John F. Kennedy, in front of the Bravo supermarket, was disinfected; La Sirena Multicenter, Plaza Lama and Gustavo Mejía Ricart corner. While in the Abraham Lincoln area it included Vimenca, Ferretería Cuesta, Supermercado Nacional, La Cadena, Ágora Mall and the intersections of the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital.

In addition, in Tiradentes, the National Supermarket, Super Fresh, Plaza Naco, fuel station and Hospital were disinfected.

On Máximo Gómez Avenue, it encompassed the intersection of John F. Kennedy Avenue, Gómez with February 27, UCE Medical Center, National Supermarket, the intersection with Independencia Avenue and the Olympic Center.

The operations are carried out in collaboration with the Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation, construction, and concrete companies.