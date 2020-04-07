Minister calls again for everyone to wear masks

Given the high risk of transmission of the coronavirus and as Listin Diario has been advocating, the Minister of Public Health yesterday called for the massive use of masks when mobilizing especially in the five provinces where there is community transmission.

Likewise, before complaints that there are people who are selling masks that have been used and discarded, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas alerted the population not to buy the mouth masks that they sell on the streets and warned that it favors those who dedicate themselves to this practice.

“Those who go to supermarkets and markets must keep the distance that they have been told, that no one goes to the market or supermarket without having the mask and in the event that they are missing the mask they use a headscarf in order to protect their nose and mouth as much as possible so that they not only avoid contact with the virus but spreading it as well,” said the Minister of Public Health during his customary press conference where he offered details of the behavior of SARS-CoV-2 and cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Listin Diario has been conducting an orientation day and called for all people who take to the streets to wear masks to avoid contagion and halt the spread of the coronavirus that already registers 86 deaths and 1,828 affected in the country.

The five provinces that currently present community transmission of the virus in the country are Duarte, Santo Domingo, the National District, Santiago, and La Vega, with a total of 66 deaths out of the 86 registered and 1,424 confirmed cases of the 1,828 reported.

Sánchez Cárdenas said that the entire population should wear masks whenever they are out in public in regions and provinces where there is community transmission.