Coronavirus deaths in DR rise to 108; confirmed cases are 2,111

SANTO DOMINGO .- The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported today that deaths from coronavirus in the country increased to 108, while confirmed cases rose to 2,111.

Of these cases, 273 are in hospital isolation, while 1,680 are in home isolation.

So far 50 patients have recovered from the disease, of which 60% corresponds to the National District, 8% to the Duarte, Santiago and Santo Domingo province, respectively.

Of the confirmed cases, 61 correspond to health personnel, of which 64% correspond to the National District and Greater Santo Domingo. 54% are women with ages between 30-39 years.

The Minister of Health urged the population to stay in recollection during Easter to avoid contagion by coronavirus.