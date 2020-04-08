Mayor-elect of Dajabón will install kitchens to supply food to low-income people impacted by COVID-19

Dajabón, RD – The mayor-elect of the municipality of Dajabón, Santiago Riverón, reported that he will install two fixed kitchens this week to supply cooked food to people with limited economic resources, as a way of mitigating the impact of the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus.

Riverón said the kitchens will produce food to supply more than 600 families for free, in the Los Miches and Los Cartones sectors in this border municipality.

He explained that this food program that will be carried out thanks to the support of businessmen, merchants and friends will include breakfast and lunch, guaranteeing food for the most vulnerable who have been affected by the ravages of the global pandemic.

“As a citizen concerned about the well-being of our people and more in this period of emergency due to Covid19, we will proceed to install these fixed kitchens to guarantee food for low-income people, children, their parents, adults, the elderly, this with the collaboration of businessmen and friends in a first phase, but after assuming as mayor we will continue executing it with the resources of a special fund dismissed from the mayor’s office, “said the also communicator and community leader.

Santiago Riverón thanked the support and trust received from businessmen, local, national merchants and friends to make possible the execution of this social assistance plan, in the midst of the dire situation that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus, at the same time he called on the other political leaders of the Dajabón province to join this type of initiative for the benefit of the community.

Delivering medical supplies and distributing rations

This week, the mayor elected by the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) also distributed food rations to low-income households in various sectors of the municipality.

Likewise, he delivered medical supplies and materials and disinfection products to hospitals in the various municipalities of the Dajabón province and Montecristi, to combat the disease that has already left thousands dead and more than 1.5 million infected worldwide.