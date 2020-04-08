More than half of Dominicans have diseases making them vulnerable to coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health called on the Dominican family and doctors to pay attention to patients with diabetes, kidney failure, and hypertension, due to the mortality rate caused by the coronavirus in those who suffer from this condition.

When reading the bulletin 20 with cases of Covid-19, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, stressed that in patients with these conditions and those who are over 60 years old, the symptoms at the universal level are more serious and constitute the first deaths due to the coronavirus infections.

13.5% of the population are diabetics

In the country, 13.5 percent of the population suffers from diabetes, according to data from the National Institute of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Nutrition (INDEN).

Ten percent of the population suffers from kidney problems and other derivatives of that disease, say statistics from the Dominican Society of Nephrology, while 33 percent are hypertensive, the Efricard II study indicates.

The bulletin 20 read by the minister indicates that in the last 24 hours there have been 155 new cases with 10 new deaths for a total of 108 deaths. There are 2,111 cases of coronavirus, with 50 patients who have recovered.