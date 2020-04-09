As of Monday, you will not be able to enter banks in the Dominican Republic without medical face masks

Santo Domingo, RD

The entities of the financial system reinforce the protection measures for employees and clients against COVID-19, by requiring the use of a medical face mask to enter banks and receive face-to-face services at branches and offices throughout the country.

The measure, announced by the Association of Commercial Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) and the Dominican League of Savings and Loan Associations (LIDAAPI), will be effective as of Monday, April 13, in all branches and service offices of the country.

“The safety and protection of people is the priority of the entities that make up the financial system in the face of the need to guarantee the continuity of service to customers,” says the statement from the financial sector sent to the press.

In a statement, the ABA and LIDAAPI reiterated the recommendation to users of financial services to prefer electronic channels and digital platforms of banks, in order to guarantee social distancing and reduce the lines in branches.

Measures implemented

Since the national emergency declaration by Covid-19, financial institutions have kept active the protocols for the prevention and mitigation of the virus circulation in branches and corporate buildings, the note highlights.

They have also reinforced customer service on digital channels and cleaning protocols on surfaces and workstations. They also maintain the telework system and preventive isolation of personnel with pre-existing health conditions.