U.S. Embassy and FUNMODAIN launch textile project to supply medical clothing to Dominican health personnel

Santo Domingo, DN

The Embassy of the United States of America in collaboration with the Fashion for Inclusion Foundation (FUNMODAIN) and the Dominican Association of Fashion designers launched the DR Fashion SOS project with the aim of responding to the need for basic supplies currently required in Dominican hospitals.

The US Embassy will donate medical gowns to the National Health Service (SNS), pajamas, surgical boots, hats and sheets to equip various hospitals in the country. More than 12,000 pieces will be made by Dominican ex-fellows with experience in designing fashion, beneficiaries of government academic, professional and exchange programs from the United States, in conjunction with the Dominican Fashion Guild.

The executive director of the National Health Service Chanel Rosa Chupany thanked the Embassy of the United States and the Fashion for Inclusion Foundation, the contribution includes pajamas, sheets, boots, and surgical caps.

Rosa Chupany pondered the importance of the donation “at such a significant moment for the health sector, not only in the Dominican Republic but in the world. Those inputs will facilitate the performance of doctors and nurses, as well as users affected with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals in our Network,” she said referring to the Single Network Public.

The project will involve fashion design students, tailors, dressmakers and operators who will work from home. This initiative supports social entrepreneurship while respecting Dominican Government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In this regard, the United States Ambassador, Robin S. Bernstein, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the Dominican government facing this deadly invisible enemy that affects our global security. We all must work together to overcome this challenge. We have the talent and innovation of the Dominican fashion community. We are united.”

For her part, the president of the organization Fundación Moda por la Inclusión, the designer

Melkis Díaz highlighted the importance of the RD Fashion SOS project and motivated the hand of the referred sector to join. “The shortage of medical clothing has put at risk the lives of many health workers in the country; with our talent we can contribute to the fight against this evil that is seriously affecting us,” she added.

Similarly, event producer Socrates Mckinney was pleased that this help can be channeled through fashion and took the opportunity to thank Ambassador Bernstein: “It is a forceful sign of the goodwill of the American people in these moments of global crisis.”

Both the Fashion for Inclusion Foundation and the Dominican Association of Fashion designers are non-profit entities, whose objective is to promote the learning and participation in the fashion area of ​​people in situations of vulnerability.

For more information about the project, those interested in participating can contact the Fashion Designers Association by email: info@dominican designers.org — asodedido@gmail.com

Or via WhatsApp number: (809) 965-7002.