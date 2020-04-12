Dominican Public Health reports nine deaths in the last hours, figure rises to 135 by Covid-19

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that it increased the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country to 135, registering nine deaths in the last hours.

In bulletin number 23, Public Health explained, in addition, that the number of infections rose to 2,759, with 139 newly infected.

He also noted that 108 patients recovered and that 5,710 cases were released.

He indicated that 62 percent of those recovered corresponds to the National District, Santo Domingo 8 percent, Santiago 6 percent and Duarte 5 percent.