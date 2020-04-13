Covid-19 measures: It is necessary to enact stricter penalties for those who violate them, says Dominican Minister of Health

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas is in favor of hardening for those who violate measures Covid-19

Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas expressed today that he is in favor of increasing penalties for those people who violate the recommendations established by the authorities to counter Covid-19 in Dominican territory.

“I am in favor of hardening the positions of those citizens who, despite so many calls, with so much information being given, are challenging social distancing,” said the official during bulletin number 25 on the advance of the coronavirus in the country.

Sánchez Cárdenas pointed out that other countries such as Spain are tightening the measures they have taken with citizens who violate these provisions.

“For us social distancing is important and I want to repeat it again, there is no more effective medicine than social distancing to contain the spread of contamination that is occurring in many communities that are turning a blind eye,” he stressed.

In addition, the minister said that the country does not have a more effective response to the socialization of the disease than through the intra-household confinement of the people, as well as taking precautionary measures.