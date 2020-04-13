Dominican Association of Milk Producers and the National Confederation of Agricultural Producers claim more than half of the milk produced in the DR is being lost

The president of the Dominican Association of Milk Producers (Aproleche) and of the National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro), Erick Rivero, stated that more than half of the milk produced in the country is being lost as a result of the closure of small and medium-sized cheese factories.

“Nearly 1,200,000 liters are consumed by cheese factories and these are mostly SMEs and have lost their most important point of sale, the largest hotels, medium-sized restaurants, cafes, roadside restaurants, now the demand for milk is not there because there is no one to sell it to,” Rivero explains to Listín Diario.

Until this Monday, according to a press conference of the Ministry of Public Health, the number of people infected by COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic is 3167.