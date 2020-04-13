Dominican Confederation of Merchants requests suspension of payment for utilities services

SANTO DOMINGO.- A three-month extension in the payment of services such as electricity, rent, and water is part of the new request that the commercial sector makes to the Government under the allegation that this will allow it to continue operating.

This request is made by the Dominican Confederation of Merchants, the National Council of Merchants to counter the effects of the pandemic in that sector. In addition, they request the suspension of payment to the telephone exchanges, internet, and garbage up to June 11.