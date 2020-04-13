More than 35 thousand detainees for violating nationwide curfew in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO -Despite the constant calls and recommendations from different sectors of society for citizens to abide by the curfew that seeks to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, the number of detainees for violating said provision continues to increase.

During the operations deployed since five in the afternoon yesterday, the National Police and the Armed Forces detained 1,417 people for traveling without justification during the period of the measure.

With these arrests, there are now 35,505 citizens detained in the 22 days of operations that seek to enforce the measure provided through Decree 135-20 and extended by Decree 142-20.