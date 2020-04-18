The United States allocates $ 1.4 million dollars to the Dominican Republic in humanitarian aid to confront COVID-19

Santo Domingo DN – The United States government has allocated $ 1.4 million to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Dominican Republic. This financing will serve to support activities of epidemiological analysis and prognosis, identification and monitoring of the location of contacts and surveillance of the pandemic.

This emergency humanitarian assistance will strengthen health care, protecting the most vulnerable, and supporting the efforts of the Dominican Republic to combat the pandemic. Assistance for the Dominican Republic comes from funds from the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The United States, through USAID, provides life-saving support, coordinating with the Government of the Dominican Republic, international humanitarian partners, and other interlocutors to identify priority areas for investment.

“We are pleased that our assistance can support the Dominican Republic during this pandemic,” said Chargé d’Affaires ai Shane Myers. “We continue to be a strong partner of the Dominican Republic, especially in the area of ​​health. Funding is directed at halting coronavirus transmission by strengthening health care systems, preparing laboratories, and training medical workers. The United States Embassy in Santo Domingo, through agencies such as USAID and the CDC, has invested for years in capacity development, materials and training in the health sector in order to be better prepared to do in the face of pandemics. ”

The United States and the Dominican Republic have a long history of cooperation and investment in health and development issues. The United States has invested in the health and sustainable development of the Dominican Republic more than $ 1 billion in assistance over the past 20 years, including nearly $ 298 million in healthcare. This recent contribution of $ 1.4 million is a comprehensive response from the people of the United States to reinforce the work of the Dominican Republic against COVID-19.

