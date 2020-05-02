Coronavirus claims another 13 lives in the Dominican Republic

Coronavirus claims 13 other lives in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Another 13 people died infected with the Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 326, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday morning.

The institution reported that the number of people infected with Covid-19 increased by 290, registering until the preparation of bulletin number 44, the sum is 7,578 cases.

In addition, the report indicates that the patients recovered from the disease rose to 1,481 and 22,524 were discarded.

1368 of the patients are in hospital isolation, and 4403 in home isolation.

The median age of the cases is 42 years. In the last 4 weeks, the positivity in the processed samples is 23.69%, stated Public Health.

“81.09% (6145) of the cases are concentrated in Santo Domingo de Guzmán (24.21%), Santiago (11.15%), Santo Domingo Este (9.07%), San Francisco de Macorís (8.08%), Santo Domingo Oeste (6.23 %), La Vega (5.62%), Santo Domingo Norte (4.34%), Puerto Plata (2.84%), Bonao (2.52%), San Cristóbal (2.52%), Moca (2.39%) and La Romana (2.18%) . By place of residence, 79.27% ​​(1174) of the recovered cases correspond to the National District, Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte and La Vega ”is expressed in the document released this morning.

By place of residence, 75.77% (247) of the deceased correspond to 11 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santiago, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, Salcedo, San Pedro from Macorís, La Vega and San Cristóbal.

75.15% (245) are men. By age group, 59.20% (193) occurred in people aged ≥50 years (Median age: 63 years).

Among the antecedents, hypertension (27%) and diabetes (23%) were reported.