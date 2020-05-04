103-year-old woman who had seemingly survived COVID-19 dies in Puerto Plata

The death of the lady occurred at the Ricardo Limardo University Teaching Hospital, in this city, where she had been admitted since Thursday, April 16.

The 103-year-old Angelina Cordero died of dawn on Sunday due to coronavirus, who according to the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, overcame the disease.

On Wednesday the 22nd of last month, the Minister of Public Health, informing that Mrs. Cordero had overcome the pandemic, described it as an extreme case.

“There are few people in the world with 103 years and the fact that she has overcome the coronavirus, makes it even more extreme,” said the official at the time.

However, Angelina Cordero’s health was complicated in recent days, as a result of damages caused by the viral illness. Many fatalities have occurred after COVID-19 patients first experienced a seeming recovery period before suddenly crashing and dying soon after.