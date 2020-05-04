Dominican Republic is approaching 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 333 deaths

In 24 hours, 376 new cases were registered, the highest recorded in a day that has been reported in the country

The Dominican Republic is approaching 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, accumulating a total of 7,954 cases, according to data from epidemiological bulletin number 45 issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 376 new cases were registered, the highest peak reported nationally since the virus was detected in the country on March 1.

The highest number of infections diagnosed yesterday corresponded to the Santo Domingo province, with a total of 111 new cases, for a cumulative of 1,638.

The detail in incidence percentage indicates that Santo Domingo de Guzmán registers 24.29% of cases, followed by Santiago with 10.94%; Santo Domingo Este, 9.15%; San Francisco de Macorís, 7.74%; Santo Domingo Oeste 6.64%.

Also La Vega, 5.56%; Santo Domingo Norte, 4.50%; Mocha, 2.72%; Puerto Plata, 2.70%; San Cristóbal, 2.64%; Bonao 2.48% and La Romana, 2.28%.