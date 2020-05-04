Health authorities concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in La Vega

Minister has been in the province since Friday and tomorrow there will be no press conference

Public Health authorities are concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases in La Vega, a province in which they have been since last Friday, in order to determine whether the implementation of additional strategies to curb the spread of the virus is necessary.

In this sense, the press conference is suspended in which every Sunday the Health Minister offers updates on the cases of the coronavirus in the country, according to a source at Diario Libre.

This week, in La Vega, 101 new cases were registered, for a cumulative total of 528 and 9 deaths.

The epidemiological report of this Saturday reports 15 new cases in the last 24 hours, while on Friday there were 12, on Thursday 13, on Wednesday 15, on Tuesday 38, and on Monday 8 new positives.

The province of La Vega is the sixth in the list of those that accumulate the most cases of coronavirus, so far.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, headed this Saturday a tour of the Jarabacoa municipality, in the La Vega province, where he visited the Octavia Gautier hospital and the geriatric center, Margarita Herrera.