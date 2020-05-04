Public Works and other entities disinfect Puerto Plata

PUERTO PLATA.- From early hours a disinfection operation touched the municipality of San Felipe. The day is part of the Government’s strategy in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, by the Ministry of Public Works, Defense, the Interior, and the Police.

The spaces intervened included popular and residential sectors, clinics and hospitals, shopping malls, bank branches, supermarkets, public offices, fuel stations, restaurants, public markets, and companies dedicated to telecommunications services, among others.

Among the sectors are the city center, Cambelén, El Javillar, Aguas Negras, Los Domínguez, Bayardo, Batey 3, and others.

The day in which private companies also participated, had the intervention of the Puerto Plata Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation.

In this regard, the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín, explained that in the operation they will emphasize cleaning up places of concentration. He noted that in addition to traditional disinfection tools, they also implement state-of-the-art aseptic technology, “exactly the same used in Wu Han, China.”

For his part, the Governor, Iván Rivera, highlighted the Government’s great interest in breaking the transmission chain and expressed gratitude to all the institutions and personalities that collaborate.

At the beginning of the unprecedented disinfection in Puerto Plata, there was also the Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Rubén Paulino Sem; the director of the Police, Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte; the Chiefs of Staff of the Army and Air Force, Major Generals Estanislao Gonell Regalado and Richard Vásquez and the Chief of the Navy, Vice Admiral Emilio Recio Segura.

Entrepreneurs Mairení Bournigal and Rafael Silverio Galán also collaborated with their companies and teams.