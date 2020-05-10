Coronavirus in National District of Dominican Republic continues to increase, 117 new cases in one day

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the National District continues to show a significant increase, registering 117 new cases in one day and totaling 2,404.

According to the most recent bulletin offered by the Ministry of Health in Santo Domingo, COVID-19 cases rose to 2,043.

It also notes that the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic is already 385 and the cases confirmed by laboratory tests rose to 9,882.

The bulletin further indicates that by place of residence, 75.32% (290) of the deceased correspond to 11 municipalities: Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, Salcedo, San Pedro de Macorís and San Cristóbal (Figure 4).