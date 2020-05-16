Dominican Republic Coronavirus cases increase to 12,110 and deaths to 428

SANTO DOMINGO

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country increased to 12,110 (371 new cases) and the deaths to 428 deceased (4 new deaths), according to bulletin 58 of Public Health issued this Saturday.

Of the cases, 1,891 are in hospital isolation and 6,065 in home isolation.

Of the hospitalized, 135 are in the Intensive Care Unit; 52.59% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 27.41% in Santiago, and 12.59% in Duarte.

53.90% (6,527) of the confirmed cases are men. Median age 41 years.

By place of residence, 76.40% (327) of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana.