Provinces intervened by Dominican Public Health wake up today with 287 new cases of COVID-19

The provinces monitored along with the National District, since last Friday, woke up this Saturday with 287 new cases together, with the province of Santo Domingo registering the most infections.

According to bulletin number 58 released by the Ministry of Public Health this Saturday, May 16, the province of Santo Domingo woke up with 152 new cases, thus accumulating 2,760 cases in total.

Santo Domingo is followed by the National District with 95 new cases, accumulating 3,107; San Cristóbal follows with 31 new cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 595.

Likewise, La Romana follows with eight new cases, accumulating 291, and then there is Monte Plata, with a new case, and according to the Public Health bulletin the cases made up of Monte Plata reach 30.

This Saturday ends the intervention of the Public Health authorities in Greater Santo Domingo, carried out together with other institutions of the State and civil society, to mitigate the effects of the local coronavirus epidemic.

The Public Health intervention is carried out simultaneously in Greater Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, La Romana, and San Cristóbal, and will conclude this Saturday with the participation of the Dominican Medical College, the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the National Service of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the mayoralties, the Civil Defense, the Dominican Red Cross and the Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

According to bulletin # 58 issued by the Ministry of Public Health this Saturday, May 16, cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic continue to increase, where 371 new positives and four deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

In this sense, the number of infected people rises to 12,110, while the number of deaths at the national level is 428, for lethality that continues to decline and today stands at between 1% to 3.53%.