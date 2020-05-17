Dominican Republic does not record new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours; count remains at 428

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health reported that the deaths from coronavirus remain at 428, while positives increased to 12,314, with 204 new cases.

This breaks the chain of the deceased that had been reported in previous bulletins. The first death due to COVID-19 registered in the country was on March 16 of a 47-year-old woman who came from Spain.

In bulletin # 59 released this Sunday by Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, it indicates that the number of recoveries rose to 5,847 recovered, representing 48% of confirmed cases.