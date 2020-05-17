International Air Transport Association plans to resume domestic flights in June

The general director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, plans to resume national flights in June and continental flights from July, but with a sanitary process that will be presented at the end of the month.

“Normally, if the governments we are talking to follow us, we will be able to travel within France from June and then within Europe in July-August, with reduced traffic and a more limited number of destinations,” Juniac explained in the radio France Interview.

IATA plans to resume intercontinental flights in the last quarter, as part of a plan to revive the air sector, one of the most affected since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

To avoid the risks of contamination, he specified that his organization works “with all the governments of the planet, the international organizations in charge of air traffic and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the creation of a process of the sanitary control of passengers.”

“Normally we would be ready by the end of May,” he said.

Juniac proposes that passengers present a sanitary declaration upon arrival at the airport, a temperature check at the entrance, and the mandatory use of medical face masks in the terminal and on the plane.

Thanks to these measures, he considers that the risk would be “practically insignificant,” ruling out the need to reduce the number of passengers on the planes.