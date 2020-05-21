With 2 new deaths, the number of COVID-19 deaths rises to 448 in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

With two new coronavirus deaths in the Dominican Republic, there are now 448 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 3.28% as determined by available test data.

The confirmed cases increased to 13,657, with 180 new cases, according to bulletin # 63 offered this Thursday by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

He said that 574 hospitalized patients were reduced, of which 113 are in intensive care units and 60 of them with mechanical ventilation. Yesterday there were 113 more patients in the ICU.