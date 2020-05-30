Mark Penn poll: 69% of Dominican Republic approve of President Medina’s work during pandemic

69% of people approve of the work that the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, during the COVID-19 pandemic as revealed by the survey by the Mark Penn Stagwell firm, presented this Friday by the SIN Group.

In addition, the survey affirms that satisfaction with the president’s work has risen from 59% to 69%. While 29% are dissatisfied, and 2% do not know.

According to the survey, presented by the economist and historian Bernardo Vega, director of the firm in the country, the president’s work is approved with 73% by women, 69% by independents, 36% by supporters of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and 41% of those of La Fuerza del Pueblo.