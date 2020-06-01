Public Health: “There is a drop in cases of COVID-19 throughout the Dominican Republic”

The Minister of Public Health affirms that there is “a fall” in the positive cases of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, despite the economic opening that has been arranged and that next Wednesday will have been 15 days.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas cited the case of Santiago that today reports nine positive for coronaviruses when in bulletins last week they were 18, 19 and 12, and the figures earlier were much higher than the latter.

“So what we are looking at in Santiago is also a drop in the number of cases that are being reported in the country and with everything that they are pointing out … We are experiencing a decrease in cases despite the fact that we are opening the economy,” said the official.

He attributes this to the fact that the measures implemented by the Government “are being effective” and that most people are abiding by them, especially when it comes to the use of masks.

He also cited that with the opening of the companies “there is no substantial variation” in the hospitalization of patients as a result of the virus.