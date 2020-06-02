Executive Branch extends curfew throughout Dominican Republic until June 13

SANTO DOMINGO.- President Danilo Medina extended the curfew this Monday until June 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure is contained in Decree 188.20, which establishes that the curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am and Sundays from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am

The information was offered by Presidency spokesman Roberto Rodríguez Marchena through his Twitter account.

In the decree, the President urges the population to observe social distancing and limit exits outside the home.