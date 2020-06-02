Fewer infections and fewer deaths from coronavirus after reopening in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO.- Although it sounds paradoxical, the COVID-19 figures fell during the first 13 days of the economic reopening in the DR.

This was not expected, since the agglomerations in public transport and the increase in mobilization on the streets, due to the departure of more than 34,000 workers who returned to their jobs, are the breeding ground for the spread of this disease.

During the first 13 days of the reopening of the economy that began on May 20, 100 fewer cases of coronavirus arose in the country than the previous 13 days before the reopening.

It should be noted that the detected positivity of the samples processed in the reopening period indicates that out of 100 tests analyzed 17.3 were positive, while the previous period, out of 100, had 22 contagions.

The statement assumes that the sum of infections during the first phase of de-escalation is 4,275 diagnosed with the virus, out of some 24,662 PCR samples.

While in the same period prior to the dismantling of the measures, there were 4,375 infected from some 19,814 examinations evaluated.

The number of samples processed at the time of reopening averaged about 1,897 daily, of which on average 328 cases came out positive, however in the previous 13 days an average of 1,524 samples were worked, of which 336 were the COVID-19.

Although this indicates that there is a light in the tunnel with the pandemic, the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, warned yesterday that the population should be aware that we have not yet emerged from the threat, so I ask that they continue to practice the vital measures such as social distancing, hand washing, the use of masks and hygiene with chlorine in homes.

It is important to note that in the last week the behavior of the virus decreased its aggressiveness in the National District, which was the most contaminated district.

For five consecutive days, the District reports fewer new cases, since 133 infected were detected on May 28, a line that continued to decline until today, bulletin 75 reported 53 new infections.

The minister explained that this is the result of a constant intervention that the institution carries out in Greater Santo Domingo, which has helped cushion the impact of the virus.

Despite the significant drop, the official was in favor of maintaining the State of Emergency in the country until a balance of the economy in coexistence with COVID-19 is achieved.

“We cannot let the economy languish, because if we do, it can have worse effects than the pandemic itself, so our effort is to create a harmony between economic stability and sanitary control of the virus,” he said.

He said that all the countries affected by the coronavirus are looking for reopening strategies that generate the least possible impact, maintaining preventive measures, curfews, and restrictions on social mobilization, but always moving the economy towards activity.