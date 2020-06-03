Flights in the Dominican Republic are still suspended

The Americas, DR

All commercial flights to and from the airports of the Dominican Republic remain suspended and only cargo operations remain normal, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) reiterated yesterday.

By means of a note, the IDAC informed the airlines, international aviation in general, and airport operators of a series of operating conditions adopted in response to the Government’s directives through the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

In the communication, the entity recalled that the air navigation services in charge of IDAC remain normal from the air traffic control centers and from the different control towers of the airports. “Commercial flights to and from the airports in the Dominican Republic are suspended. Cargo flights to and from the country’s airports are operating normally,” said the entity.

IDAC also clarifies that international flights are only allowed if they arrive empty at Dominican airports, with the purpose of repatriating foreigners.

FLEXIBLE

Scales.

“Approval of flights for technical stopovers (for refueling) will be considered an exception upon request,” IDAC said.