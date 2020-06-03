Phase 2 begins today in the Dominican Republic: The first phase closes with 70 deaths

Santo Domingo, DR

Today the country begins the second phase of escalation to normal operations, leaving behind a trail of 515 dead and 17,752 infected with the coronavirus Covid-19, of which 70 died between May 20 and Monday – the first step in the economic and social revival.

In that first section of the de-escalation, 4,095 people contracted the Covid-19 in the country.

According to the authorities’ reopening plan, private land passenger transport, religious services in churches only on Sundays and with few people, and lottery games, among others, resume today’s activities.

First phase balance

Since last May 20, when the first phase of the economic de-escalation began, to date, when the second phase began, 4,095 new COVID-19 infections and 70 newly-registered deaths were recorded in the country. Still, the fatality rate dropped down to 0.38%.

The bulletin 63 that collects the records until last May 20 has the notification of 13,657 confirmed cases, 448 deaths, and a case fatality rate of 3.28%.

In yesterday’s special epidemiological bulletin, number 75, a total of 17,752 confirmed cases registered, of which 180 were new, 13 new deaths for a cumulative total of 515, the number of people recovered is 11,075, and there are currently 6,162 sick people, that is, with the active virus.

The total number of laboratory tests processed the previous day was 1,194 for a cumulative total of 84,638. The case fatality rate was 2.90%, and positivity was 18.41%.

National District

With 13 new COVID 19 deaths, the number of deaths in the country has risen to 515 since the start of the pandemic. In contrast, the National District and the Santo Domingo province continue to provide the highest number of infections, with 115 of the 180 new ones notified in the last report.

The new deaths recorded by the system occurred in the National District, for a cumulative of 75 deaths due to this respiratory disease.

According to explanations offered by the interim director of Epidemiology, Dr. Adrián Puello, not all cases of deaths or positives occurred the day before. A COVID-19 fatality can go unreported for up to 15 days before publication and a positive case up to five days before being placed in the special epidemiological bulletin due to the arduous process of purification and verification that it contains.

Of the positive cases, 1,989 patients are in hospital isolation and 4,173 in-home confinement, while 111 of those hospitalized end up in intensive care units.

Catholic Church

With blue signs on the benches marking where each person should sit to respect social distancing, the Church of San Antonio de Padua is preparing to offer the services in person from this Wednesday when the second phase of the de-escalation begins in the country.

“The Dominican Episcopate Conference, through a circular sent to each parish, has set forth the recommendations that are already being implemented to receive the faithful,” said Father Kennedy Rodríguez, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo.

Evangelicals

Feliciano Lacen Custodio is the president of the Dominican Council of the Unida d Evangélica (CODUE). He feels the protocol proposed by the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus that establishes the gradual opening of Protestant faith communities under phase II of de-escalation is “explanatory and detailed.” It permits the return of services this Sunday.

OTHER BUSINESSES

Ground transportation

In this phase, the collective transport of private urban and interurban companies may provide service, limiting passengers to 60% of their capacity to keep their distance.

Lottery benches

Closed since March 20, the lottery banks will reopen their operations today, as will the electronic lotteries, the National Lottery with its daily draws, and the ticket draws on Sundays.